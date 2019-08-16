JustForex Trading - Start Now

Entertainment Toyin Abraham is engaged, not married yet â Manager – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
Toyin Abraham’s manager, Samuel Olatunji has made a clarification on the marital status of the actress he manages. According to Samuel, the viral photos on social media were taken during traditional introduction and engagement ceremony of Toyin Abraham and Kolawole Ajeyemi which was held on July 14.

He further revealed that …

toyin.JPG

via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2YOrcJr

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[83]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top