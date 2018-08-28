Theresa May is preparing to fly to Africa on a three-nation trade mission in an attempt to bolster Britain’s post-Brexit fortunes.
Mrs May will visit South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya as she makes her first trip to the continent since becoming Prime Minister in 2016.
