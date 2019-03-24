Whatever obstacle life throws at Efe Obada, he seems to find a way around.
He was trafficked to England aged 10, turned his back on London’s gang culture in his mid-teens and made his NFL debut for the Carolina Panthers four years after starting the sport …
