Tragedy as flood destroys 15 LGAs in Katsina - New Telegraph
Tragedy struck yesterday when flood rendered hundreds of people homeless in 15 local government areas out of the 34 local government areas in Katsina State as a result of torrential rainfall being experienced this year. The Executive Secretary of the state’s Emergency Management, Agency (SEMA)...
www.newtelegraphng.com
PLACE YOUR ADVERT HERE
Connect with people interested in education, social, crime and health News!
Connect with people interested in education, social, crime and health News!