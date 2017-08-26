Tottenham are trying to sign Paris St-Germain's Ivory Coast right-back Serge Aurier, 24, for £23m before next Thursday's transfer deadline. See other transfer news below: - PSG have concluded an agreement with Monaco to sign forward Kylian Mbappe, 18, and defensive midfielder Fabinho, 23, from the Ligue 1 champions. (Daily Record) - Chelsea plan to hold talks with Everton over a £30m deal for 23-year-old England midfielder Ross Barkley after the two teams clash on Sunday. (Sun) - The Blues are also weighing up a late bid for Swansea City's 32-year-old forward Fernando Llorente, who is interested in playing under manager Antonio Conte again. (Daily Telegraph) - Arsenal will sell Germany defender Shkodran Mustafi, 25, before Thursday's deadline if they receive an offer of £35m - the fee they paid Valencia a year ago. Juventus and Inter Milan are interested. (Daily Mail) - West Brom manager Tony Pulis is ready to make a club record bid of £30m for 27-year-old Liverpool centre-back Mamadou Sakho. (Daily Telegraph) - However, Crystal Palace are confident of re-signing former PSG defender Sakho, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Selhurst Park. (Times - subscription required) - Watford are back in talks over a deal to sign Kieran Gibbs after Arsenal lowered their original £15 million asking price. (Evening Standard) - Cagliari are interested in signing Chelsea striker Loic Remy. He struggled with injury during a loan spell at Crystal Palace last season and could head to Serie A in a bid to get his career back on track. (Sky Sport Italia) - Chelsea are ready to make a £15 million bid for Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente before the close of the transfer window. (Daily Telegraph) - Marseille are considering a move for Liverpool striker Divock Origi after Olivier Giroud decided to stay at Arsenal. - Juventus and Barcelona are yet to reach agreement over a deal for Andre Gomes following talks over the midfielder at the Champions League draw in Monaco on Thursday. (Tuttosport) - Monaco winger Thomas Lemar would rather join Manchester United than Arsenal. - Zlatan Ibrahimovic will take a 50 per cent pay cut upon re-signing for Manchester United in January. (The Sun) - Juventus are interested in the possibility of signing Chelsea and England defender Gary Cahill. (The Sun) - Julian Draxler's time at PSG could be nearing an end, with the player's agent recently in Germany to push for a move to Bayern Munich. - Arsenal could make a bid for Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, 29, if Alexis Sanchez leaves Emirates Stadium. (Diario Gol) - The Gunners are also ready to start the bidding at £35m as Chelsea and Liverpool compete for winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 24. (Daily Mirror) - Oxlade-Chamberlain's future at the north London club remains in doubt following the latest talks between the player's representatives and officials. (Evening Standard) - Meanwhile, ex-England defender Danny Mills has claimed that "Liverpool fans have to realise that they are not quite the pull they used to be". (BBC Radio 5 live In Short) - Paris St-Germain have rejected Barcelona's 35m euro (£32.4m) bid for their 29-year-old attacking midfielder Angel di Maria. (As - in Spanish) - Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi, 25, and Manchester City's Eliaquim Mangala, 26, remain Inter Milan's two defensive targets. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) Finally… - Barcelona will continue in their bid to try to bring Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 25, to the Nou Camp. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)