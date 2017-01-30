Chelsea's 32-year-old Serbian defender Branislav Ivanovic is close to agreeing a three-and-a-half-year deal with Russian club Zenit St Petersburg. (Daily Mail) More stories below: - West Bromwich Albion will make a bid to keep Branislav Ivanovic in the Premier League. (Daily Mirror) - Coleen Rooney has given husband and Manchester United striker Wayne, 31, the green light to take a £140m offer to play in China. (Daily Star) - Sunderland are preparing a bid for Leicester's Argentine striker Leonardo Ulloa, 30. (Chronicle) - Sunderland boss David Moyes will make an £11m bid for Ulloa. (Sun) - Burnley hope to sign Republic of Ireland winger Robbie Brady, 25, from Norwich City for around £13m. (Daily Mail) - Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce is ready to make a renewed move for Middlesbrough striker Jordan Rhodes, 26, with an £8m bid. (Daily Telegraph) - An unnamed Championship club has made an £8.75m bid for Manchester City's Australian midfielder Aaron Mooy, 26, who is on loan at Huddersfield Town. (Bein Sports) - Crystal Palace are weighing up a move for Uruguay defender Martin Caceres, 29, who is a free agent after leaving Juventus last summer. (ESPN) - Liverpool are unlikely to make any signings before the end of the January transfer window, despite being linked with Roma's Argentine midfielder Leandro Paredes, 22. (Liverpool Echo) - Chelsea's Bosnian goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, 29, has confirmed his desire to leave the club and says he is "wasted" on the bench at Stamford Bridge. (Daily Mirror) - Leicester want to sign Anderlecht's Senegal defender Kara Mbodji, 27 and Middlesbrough's Uruguay playmaker Gaston Ramirez, 26. (Leicester Mercury) - Newcastle and Crystal Palace are discussing a potential swap deal that would see England winger Andros Townsend, 25, rejoin the Magpies, and DR Congo defender Chancel Mbemba, 22, head to Selhurst Park. (Sky Sports) - Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho, 26, has discussed his falling-out with manager Jurgen Klopp, with the France international admitting he breached club discipline. (Canal Football Club via Liverpool Echo) - Villarreal's Spanish winger Alfonso Pedraza, 20, is set to join Championship club Leeds United on loan until the end of the season with a view to a permanent transfer. (AS)