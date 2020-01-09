Metro Transgender woman brutally murdered in South Africa – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
Nare Mphela, who won a landmark transgender discrimination case against her Limpopo high school in 2017, has been murdered in her home.

It was learned that Mphela’s body was discovered with numerous stab wounds this week in her rented house in the Makopane area......

transgender.JPG

Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2tMct2L

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[79]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top