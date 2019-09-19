Metro Sanwo-Olu gives N20K each to 315 returnees from South Africa – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Wednesday gave N20,000 to each of the second batch of 315 Nigerians evacuated from South Africa.

The fresh batch of returnees arrived a week after another 187 Nigerians fleeing xenophobia came back from South Africa. The joyous returnees arrived …

