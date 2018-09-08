  • Get A FREE Advert For Your Business, Product or Service - Apply Now!

Metro Travellers Stranded As Bridge Collapses In Ondo After Heavy Rainfall

A bridge connecting the road to Oba Akoko and Ikun Akoko in Akoko North Local Council Area of Ondo State has been washed off by flood.

SaharaReporters gathered that local travellers were stranded on one side of the bridge, as it is the link between Akoko and Ose …



