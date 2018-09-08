A bridge connecting the road to Oba Akoko and Ikun Akoko in Akoko North Local Council Area of Ondo State has been washed off by flood.
SaharaReporters gathered that local travellers were stranded on one side of the bridge, as it is the link between Akoko and Ose …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2NuQzJJ
Get More Nigeria Metro News
SaharaReporters gathered that local travellers were stranded on one side of the bridge, as it is the link between Akoko and Ose …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2NuQzJJ
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[70]