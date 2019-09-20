Jumia has confirmed that it is offloading its hotel and flight bookings vertical, Jumia Travel, which will now be handled by Travelstart, a major player in the sector.
“We have decided to enter into a partnership with our partner, Travelstart. While we will continue to promote the Travel category, Travelstart will be responsible for the operational side of the business,” according to a statement from Jumia to TechCabal.
