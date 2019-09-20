Business Travelstart takes over Jumia Travel - TechCity

#1
Jumia has confirmed that it is offloading its hotel and flight bookings vertical, Jumia Travel, which will now be handled by Travelstart, a major player in the sector.

“We have decided to enter into a partnership with our partner, Travelstart. While we will continue to promote the Travel category, Travelstart will be responsible for the operational side of the business,” according to a statement from Jumia to TechCabal.

jumia travel.png

READ MORE
 
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top