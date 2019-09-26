Metro Trending: Video of Gov. Wike lambasting Rivers traditional rulers - PM News

#1
Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike has been a target of attacks by many people on social media over a trending video in which he showed contempt and utter disregard for traditional rulers.

The video was shot during the governor’s quarterly meeting with the chiefs recently. And some of the commenters on social media generally upbraided the governor for being drunk with power.

His rival for the Ri


WIKE SHOUTING.jpeg



READ MORE
 
[51]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top