Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike has been a target of attacks by many people on social media over a trending video in which he showed contempt and utter disregard for traditional rulers.
The video was shot during the governor’s quarterly meeting with the chiefs recently. And some of the commenters on social media generally upbraided the governor for being drunk with power.
His rival for the Ri
READ MORE
The video was shot during the governor’s quarterly meeting with the chiefs recently. And some of the commenters on social media generally upbraided the governor for being drunk with power.
His rival for the Ri
READ MORE