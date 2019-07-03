Tribunal Rejects PDP, Atiku’s Request To Re-argue Apc’s Objection To Petition by bellachibaby(f): 1:06pm The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) has rejected the request by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the last presidential election, Atiku Abubakar for opportunity to re-argue a motion by the All …
Read more via www.nairaland.com – https://ift.tt/30eH4kJ
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via www.nairaland.com – https://ift.tt/30eH4kJ
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[98]