Sports Trouble for Mourinho as Man United star ruled out of action for 2 matches due to injury – Naija.ng

England left-back and Manchester United ace Luke Shaw is likely to sit out of the Red Devils next two matches after suffering a concussion during England’s 2-1 defeat to Spain at the Wembley.

According to a UK Mirror report, Shaw has returned to Old Trafford, where he will be further assessed by the club's medical staff.



