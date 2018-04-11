Submit Post Advertise

Trump tells Russia to get ready for US missile strike on Syria

Apr 11, 2018 at 1:32 PM

  stato

    stato

    President Donald Trump threw down the gauntlet on Wednesday morning by telling Russia to prepare for a US missile strike on Syria in response to a suspected chemical weapons attack.

    "Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!" Trump tweeted.


    stato, Apr 11, 2018 at 1:32 PM
