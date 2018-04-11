President Donald Trump threw down the gauntlet on Wednesday morning by telling Russia to prepare for a US missile strike on Syria in response to a suspected chemical weapons attack.
"Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!" Trump tweeted.
Read more via pulse.ng – https://ift.tt/2HrrCth
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator: Apr 11, 2018 at 3:00 PM