EverFX has been working on a deal to sponsor one of Europe’s most recognizable and victorious football clubs. The two sides are happy to announce they have reached an official agreement.
EverFX will be sponsoring Sevilla FC, one of Europa League’s staple winners and among Spain’s top football clubs.
Both EverFX and Sevilla FC share and operate under the same values, principles and ethics: fairness, transparency and competitive fervour. This collaboration is just the beginning of what promises to be a long lasting relationship between two institutions that have a common vision and hunger for success.
“This is an agreement we’re equally proud and excited about. From scouting players and nurturing young talent, to winning on the highest level, Sevilla FC have set the standard for excellence both on and off the football pitch. EverFX wants to share and amplify everything this great football club stands for and we’re happy to embark on this journey with such an elite team.”
Georgios Karoullas
CEO of EverFX
About EverFX
EverFX is a regulated broker of CFDs on forex, metals, commodities and more, offering retail and professional traders the liquidity and state-of-the-art platforms to trade derivatives over the internet. From the vast array of trading instruments and impeccable customer support to extensive market knowledge and trader education, EverFX has created the ideal trading environment for beginners and experienced traders alike.
EverFX is built on the values and principles of diversity, flexibility, transparency and open, reasonable pricing structures.
