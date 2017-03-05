Nigerian pop sensation Innocent Idibia recently donated the sum of N3.5m to Internally Displaced Persons in the country via his 2face Foundation to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Lagos. Speaking on the reason behind his action, he said: “I was not pleased with the conditions at the IDP camps when I visited recently. Considering the suffering and deprivation that those people have gone through, I decided to contribute my own bit. These are our fellow citizens we are talking about here and I think that everybody who is in a position to help should do so. The UNHCR is doing a great job and this is our own way of supporting them.”