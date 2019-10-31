Metro Twitter to ban political ads worldwide on its platform – Pulse Nigeria

Twitter said Wednesday it would bar political advertising globally on its platform, responding to growing criticism over misinformation from politicians on social media.

Chief executive Jack Dorsey said in a tweet that the company took the action to head off potential problems from "machine learning-based optimization …

