For weeks now, there’s been rumours that Prince William cheated on wife Kate Middleton with her best friend Rose Hanbury.
Twitter users have been reacting to this rumour but the reactions have intensified of late. Rose, aka the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, is a former model who lives with her …
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2GHqcw1
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Twitter users have been reacting to this rumour but the reactions have intensified of late. Rose, aka the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, is a former model who lives with her …
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2GHqcw1
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[66]