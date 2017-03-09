Submit Post Advertise

Metro Two Fake Soldiers Arrested in Ogun State

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Lequte, Mar 9, 2017 at 8:07 PM. Views count: 1

Tags:
  1. Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    The Ogun State Police has announced the arrest of two people impersonating men of Nigeria Army in order to extort and maltreat innocent people in Agbado area of the state.

    The two fake soldiers were Joseph David and Adebayo Olanrewaju.

    Police Spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said they were arrested following a complaint from a lawyer, Paul Oniyo and Chima Solomon.

    He said the two suspects who put on military camouflage accosted them, beat them up and inflicted injuries on them over a minor disagreement.
     

    Attached Files:

    Lequte, Mar 9, 2017 at 8:07 PM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments