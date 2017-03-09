The Ogun State Police has announced the arrest of two people impersonating men of Nigeria Army in order to extort and maltreat innocent people in Agbado area of the state. The two fake soldiers were Joseph David and Adebayo Olanrewaju. Police Spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said they were arrested following a complaint from a lawyer, Paul Oniyo and Chima Solomon. He said the two suspects who put on military camouflage accosted them, beat them up and inflicted injuries on them over a minor disagreement.