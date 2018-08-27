Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

Metro Two Nigerian housemaids killed by their bosses in Saudi Arabia – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
Two Nigerian women have reportedly been killed by their employers in Saudi Arabia.

The women were trafficked to Saudi Arabia to work as maids in different households. They were both killed within a space of two weeks after …



Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2Nl9of9

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[85]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top