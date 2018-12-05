Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, yesterday revealed that the leadership of the country under her husband would have performed better, but for two powerful individuals standing as clogs in its wheels.
Mrs. Buhari said there are two men in President Muhammadu Buhari administration who …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2RH9Hms
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Mrs. Buhari said there are two men in President Muhammadu Buhari administration who …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2RH9Hms
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[96]