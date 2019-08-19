JustForex Trading - Start Now

Sports Tyson Fury ridicules Anthony Joshua – Vanguard News

#1
Tyson Fury has hit back at Anthony Joshua after his rival ridiculed him for fighting Otto Wallin.

The Gypsy King takes on little-known Swedish fighter Wallin in Las Vegas in September in another tune-up fight ahead of his rematch with Deontay Wilder next year, but Joshua wasn’t impressed …

joshua.JPG

read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/30hwzNI

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[70]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top