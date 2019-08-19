Tyson Fury has hit back at Anthony Joshua after his rival ridiculed him for fighting Otto Wallin.
The Gypsy King takes on little-known Swedish fighter Wallin in Las Vegas in September in another tune-up fight ahead of his rematch with Deontay Wilder next year, but Joshua wasn’t impressed …
read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/30hwzNI
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The Gypsy King takes on little-known Swedish fighter Wallin in Las Vegas in September in another tune-up fight ahead of his rematch with Deontay Wilder next year, but Joshua wasn’t impressed …
read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/30hwzNI
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[70]