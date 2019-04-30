Featured Thread #1
hundreds missing as kidnappers strike again on Kaduna-Abuja road The chairman of the Universal Basic Education Commission, Dr Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar and his daughter were kidnapped by gunmen on the Kaduna-Abuja Highway around 3pm yesterday. The spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, Yakubu Sabo, who confirmed the …
Read more via Daily Trust – http://bit.ly/2VF0zUG …
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via Daily Trust – http://bit.ly/2VF0zUG …
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[96]