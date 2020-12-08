World Uber sells ATG self-driving business to Aurora in deal valued at $4 billion – Autoblog


Chinedu Iroka

www.autoblog.com

Uber sells ATG self-driving business to Aurora in deal valued at $4 billion

(Reuters) -Uber Technologies Inc is selling its autonomous driving unit, Uber Advanced Technologies Group (ATG), to self-driving car startup Aurora, the companies said on Monday, in a move that would accelerate the ride-sharing company's goal to achieve profitability. The equity deal valued the...
