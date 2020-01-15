Entertainment Ubi Franklin appointed as special adviser – P.M. News

Ubi Franklin Tripplemg label boss, entrepreneur, and brand influencer Ubi Franklin is the latest Special Adviser on Tourism, to the Cross River State Governor Ben Ayade.

Ubi announced the good news on his timeline, promising to be diligent and efficient in carrying out his duties...

via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/3agXYoK

