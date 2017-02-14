Submit Post Advertise

Sports UCL Results: Barcelona Mauled 4-0 by PSG, Benfica Beat Dortmund

Discussion in 'Sports News' started by Lequte, Feb 14, 2017 at 11:01 PM. Views count: 2

  1. Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    Barcelona were on Tuesday dismantled by PSG in the first game of the Champions League round of 16 qualifying.

    Angel Di Maria curled in the first via a free kick after PSG goalkeeper Trapp saved Gomes' effort.

    Draxler made it two after receiving a pass from Marco Veratti following a counter.

    Angel Di Maria scored for the second time from a beautiful effort, curling the ball into the back of the neck from inside the 18 yard box and Cavani completed the rout by firing in after receiving a through ball from the middle.

    Barcelona were ignited towards the end of the game and came close through an Umtiti effort but couldn't get a goal.

    In the other game of the day, Benfica defeated Borussia Dortumund by a lone goal. Dortumund's top scorer Aubameyang lost a 1 on 1 in the first half before Mitroglou scored for Benfica minutes into the second half.

    Aubameyang got another chance to score from the spot but his kick was saved by the goalkeeper.
     

    Lequte, Feb 14, 2017 at 11:01 PM
    Comments

  2. ese

    ese Administrator

    Hhmm,, we were terrible!
     
    ese, Feb 14, 2017 at 11:08 PM
