Barcelona were on Tuesday dismantled by PSG in the first game of the Champions League round of 16 qualifying. Angel Di Maria curled in the first via a free kick after PSG goalkeeper Trapp saved Gomes' effort. Draxler made it two after receiving a pass from Marco Veratti following a counter. Angel Di Maria scored for the second time from a beautiful effort, curling the ball into the back of the neck from inside the 18 yard box and Cavani completed the rout by firing in after receiving a through ball from the middle. Barcelona were ignited towards the end of the game and came close through an Umtiti effort but couldn't get a goal. In the other game of the day, Benfica defeated Borussia Dortumund by a lone goal. Dortumund's top scorer Aubameyang lost a 1 on 1 in the first half before Mitroglou scored for Benfica minutes into the second half. Aubameyang got another chance to score from the spot but his kick was saved by the goalkeeper.