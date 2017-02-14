Barcelona's hopes of advancing through to the next stage of the UEFA Champions League suffered a massive setback when they were mauled 4-0 by PSG on Tuesday night. Angel Di Maria scored twice in between goals by Juan Draxler and Edison Cavani to secure victory for the hosts. Speaking after the game, Barcelona coach, Luis Enrique accepted defeat. "The result reflects what happened out on the field" he said. "We were clearly second best to PSG," he added. Barcelona Midfielder Sergio Busquets added: "They were better than us. They played better, they were better tactically, they out-did us physically," he said.