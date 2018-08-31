Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

Politics Uduaghan’s defection: We remain strong, indivisible – Delta PDP – Vanguard News

#1
Delta State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Wednesday evening, said it remained strong and indivisible, insisting that it shall continue to forge ahead with preparation for the 2019 general election, notwithstanding former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan’s defection to All Progressives Congress, APC....



Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2opky7H

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Place your Ad here for $25.00 per Week!

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top