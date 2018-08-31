Delta State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Wednesday evening, said it remained strong and indivisible, insisting that it shall continue to forge ahead with preparation for the 2019 general election, notwithstanding former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan’s defection to All Progressives Congress, APC....
