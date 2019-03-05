Metro UFC 235: Dabiri-Erewa eulogises Usman for record-breaking fight – Newtelegraph

#1
Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has congratulated US-based Nigerian boxer, Kamaru Usman, for defeating American Tyron Woodley, thus becoming the first African fighter to win an Ultimate Fighting Championship title.

Usman, known as the “Nigerian Nightmare’’ had on …



Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2Ey1Ja7

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[46]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top