Submit Post Advertise

World UK appoints ‘minister for loneliness’ – The Guardian Nigeria

Discussion in 'World News' started by stato, Jan 17, 2018 at 12:32 PM. Views count: 107

Tags:
  1. stato

    stato New Member Curators

    Britain appointed a "minister for loneliness" on Wednesday to tackle what Prime Minister Theresa May described as "the sad reality of modern life" affecting millions of people.

    Tracey Crouch, a junior minister for sport and civil society, will take on the role as part of a broader strategy to combat loneliness in Britain.

    "For far too many people, loneliness is the sad reality of modern life," May said

    tracey crouch.JPG

    via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – http://ift.tt/2FM1acA

    Get more World News
     
    Last edited by a moderator: Jan 17, 2018 at 12:40 PM
    stato, Jan 17, 2018 at 12:32 PM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - appoints ‘minister loneliness’
    1. stato
      World

      UK appoints Baldwin Minister for Africa FCO, DFID – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper –...

      stato, Jan 12, 2018 at 8:02 AM, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      31
      stato
      Jan 12, 2018 at 8:02 AM
    2. Lequte
      World

      Mugabe Appoints Minister for 'Whatsapp and Facebook' in Zimbabwe

      Lequte, Oct 14, 2017, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      2,967
      Lequte
      Oct 14, 2017
    3. RemmyAlex
      World

      France's President, Macron Appoints Philippe As Prime Minister

      RemmyAlex, May 15, 2017, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      722
      RemmyAlex
      May 15, 2017
    4. Jules
      World

      Ghana : President Akufo-Addo Appoints 110 Ministers

      Jules, Mar 18, 2017, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      940
      Jules
      Mar 18, 2017
    5. Jules
      World

      Spain Appoints Minister of Sex

      Jules, Mar 2, 2017, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      2
      Views:
      8,106
      Jules
      Mar 2, 2017
    6. Lequte
      World

      Gambia: President Jammeh Appoints Coup Plotter as Minister

      Lequte, Sep 19, 2016, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      1
      Views:
      1,236
      Samguine
      Sep 20, 2016
    7. RemmyAlex
      World

      Uganda's President, Museveni Appoints Wife As Education Minister

      RemmyAlex, Jun 7, 2016, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,416
      RemmyAlex
      Jun 7, 2016

    Comments