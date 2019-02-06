World UK economy ‘stalls’ over Brexit fears – BBC News

#1
The UK’s service sector stagnated last month, with new orders falling for the first time in two-and-a-half years, according to the IHS Markit/CIPS purchasing managers’ index (PMI).

The figures showed a reading of 50.1 in January, lower than December’s 51.2. IHS Markit’s Chris Williamson …



Read more via BBC News – https://bbc.in/2UGhfHy

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top