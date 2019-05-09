Metro UN Appoints Emir of Kano Sanusi II SDGs Advocate – Thisdaylive

The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Thursday in New York announced the appointment of His Royal Highness Muhammadu Sanusi II, Emir of Kano, as one of his new Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Advocates for 2019-2020.

A statement by UN quoted Guterres as saying that the appointment was sequel …



