Sports Unai Emery rubbishes Keylor Navas to Arsenal rumours – TODAY.NG

#1
Unai Emery has dismissed speculation that Arsenal could be looking at signing Keylor Navas from Real Madrid. Spanish newspaper Sport had claimed that the Gunners could offer Navas an escape route from Madrid, with the 32-year-old having been demoted to a back-up role behind summer signing from Chelsea Thibaut Courtois......



Read more via TODAY.NG – http://bit.ly/2F3G8bk

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top