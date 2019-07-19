It feels like every day we get another 'baby mama' story coming from the Nigerian entertainment industry. After yet another expose, a friend wondered if there was a stigma in the industry against safe sex. Considering how small the circle is, all it will take is one infection to cause a real problem.
Is it time for a 'cover-up' campaign in the entertainment industry or should we all just sit and wait for the not so happy ending!
