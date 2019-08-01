The University of Lagos has suspended Samuel Oladipo, a lecturer in the department of economics, over the sex-for-grades scandal rocking the institution.
Oladipo was seen in the second stream of a documentary on sexual assault released by the BBC Africa Eye on Monday.
The school management earlier suspended Boniface Igbeneghu, a lecturer and former sub-dean of the faculty of arts in the institution, who was exposed in the documentary.
Igbeneghu was caught sexually harassing an undercover journalist who posed as an admission seeker.
