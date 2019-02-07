Unilever has acquired snacks company, Graze, from Carlyle’s European technology fund ahead of competing bidders – Kellogg and Pepsico, the owner of Walker’s Crisps.
The deal is the first acquisition of Alan Jope, the new Chief Executive Officer of Unilever who took over the CEO position last month. Jope …
Read more via Nairametrics – http://bit.ly/2tadaQ5
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The deal is the first acquisition of Alan Jope, the new Chief Executive Officer of Unilever who took over the CEO position last month. Jope …
Read more via Nairametrics – http://bit.ly/2tadaQ5
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[49]