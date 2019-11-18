Seyi Tinubu has acquired advertising company, E-Motion Advertising, founded by Sim Shagaya. Tinubu, an industry player in outdoor advertising, acquired E-Motion through his company, Loatsad Promomedia Limited.
The acquisition is the latest in the advertising world. Both E-Motion Advertising and Loatsad Promomedia operate in the same market and this deal is expected to accelerate the growth of …
Read more via Nairametrics – https://ift.tt/2KrYUes
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The acquisition is the latest in the advertising world. Both E-Motion Advertising and Loatsad Promomedia operate in the same market and this deal is expected to accelerate the growth of …
Read more via Nairametrics – https://ift.tt/2KrYUes
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]