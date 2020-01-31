The United States Embassy in Lagos has denied renowned preacher, Bishop David Oyedepo, of Living Faith Church Worldwide visa in what appears to be an escalation of President Trump’s anti-immigrant stance.
A report in ThisDay also said Kris Asimonye, wife of popular comedian, Abovi Ugboma (Bovi), was also …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/391FlUl
Get More Nigeria Metro News
A report in ThisDay also said Kris Asimonye, wife of popular comedian, Abovi Ugboma (Bovi), was also …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/391FlUl
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]