Unity Bank Plc said it has achieved zero impairment and N643 million profit before tax for the nine months financial period ending September 30th, 2018.
The bank disclosed this in its nine months financial report released to the Nigeria …
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2QpsGBK
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The bank disclosed this in its nine months financial report released to the Nigeria …
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2QpsGBK
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[86]