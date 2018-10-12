Business UPDATED: Why NNPC pipeline exploded in Abia killing 16 people – Official – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
The Abia State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has confirmed the death of 19 persons, following Friday’s pipeline explosion in two villages in Osisioma Local Government Area of the state. The state Commander of the organisation, Benito Eze, confirmed the number of …



Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2OUiZ0j

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[2]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top