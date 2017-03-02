US Attorney General Jeff Sessions reportedly about his contacts with Russian authorities during the Senate confirmation hearings in January. Top congressional Democrats called on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign Wednesday after it was revealed that he had met with the Russian ambassador in the months before the election; POLITICO reports. The revelation cast a fresh cloud over President Donald Trump’s administration, which has repeatedly denied any suspected ties between members of his election team and Russia. Many Democrats and a few Republicans, including McCain and Graham — have called for a select committee to investigate the issue, but GOP leaders have so far rejected those calls.