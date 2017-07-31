Chris Sevier, a self-identified machinist has married his laptop in a ceremony in New Mexico. He has filed lawsuits to demand a Colorado baker to bake cakes for him and his computer 'bride' and also for the state of Utah to recognize his man-object marriage. Chris maintained that if same-sex couples are able to get married, then he should be allowed to marry his laptop The baker is already in court after refusing to bake for a same-sex marriage. It’s the latest battlefront in an increasingly thorny area of law, after the U.S. Supreme Court in 2015 established a constitutional right to same-sex marriage. Analysts say the case is a stretch, but a judge in Utah has allowed part of the legal proceedings to commence. “If marriage based on self-asserted sex-based identity narratives is a ‘fundamental right,’ ‘individual right,’ ‘existing right,’ based on a ‘personal choice’ for homosexuals, then clearly it is also a ‘fundamental right,’ ‘individual right,’ ‘existing right,’ based on a ‘personal choice’ for polygamists, zoophiles and machinists,” Mr Sevier and several self-identified polygamists said in their lawsuit against Masterpiece Cakeshop, the Colorado baker they are challenging.