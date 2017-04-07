Submit Post Advertise

World US Retaliates Syrian Chemical Attack

Discussion in 'World News' started by RemmyAlex, Apr 7, 2017 at 7:21 AM. Views count: 24

  1. RemmyAlex

    The United States launched a military strike Friday morning local time on a Syrian government target, in retaliation to the chemical weapons attack on civilians earlier in the week.

    President Donald Trump's orders, US warships launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at a Syrian government airbase where the warplanes that carried out the chemical attacks were based, US officials said.

    US lawmakers voiced support for Trump's decision but also cautioned the President to consult Congress before starting a war.
     
