Usain Bolt Loses One of His Nine Olympic Gold Medals

Discussion in 'Sports News' started by kemi, Jan 25, 2017 at 4:30 PM.

  kemi

    kemi Social Member Curators

    The International Olympic Committee, IOC, on Wednesday announced that it had withdrawn the 4x100m gold that Jamaica won at the Beijing 2008 Olympics.

    One of Jamaica’s quartet, Nesta Carter, tested positive for methylhexaneamine.

    Carter ran the opening leg and his case is one of 454 doping samples retrospectively tested by the IOC last year under new methods that involves frozen samples. His was found to contain methylhexaneamine.

    Carter and all the members of the relay team including world’s fastest man Bolt therefore lose their gold medals for that particular event
     
    Jan 25, 2017 at 4:30 PM
  Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    See alakoba.
     
    Jan 25, 2017 at 4:38 PM
