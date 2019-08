The Oluwo of Owo, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Adewale Akanbi revealed how to retrieve millions from the US treasury using local charms in a new interview he granted.The Oluwo of Owo told Goldmyne TV that charms like ‘Egbe and Afeeri’ can help anyone in …via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2KkYTZ1 Get more Nigeria Entertainment News