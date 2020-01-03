Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram to announce Kobe and Gigi Bryant’s memorial date. Vanessa shared a photo of the memorial IV.
The "celebration of life" event will hold on 24th of February 2020 (2, 24, 2020), by 10am at the Staples Centre....
