Sports Vanessa Bryant announces Gigi and Kobe Bryant’s memorial date and it’s significant – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram to announce Kobe and Gigi Bryant’s memorial date. Vanessa shared a photo of the memorial IV.

The "celebration of life" event will hold on 24th of February 2020 (2, 24, 2020), by 10am at the Staples Centre....

vanessa.JPG

read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2H1yU7C

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top