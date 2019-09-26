One of Nigeria’s dailies, Vanguard has apologised to the vice president Yemi Osinbajo over report on an allegation of N90 billion Federal Inland Revenue Service Election fund fraud.
The newspaper on its website on Wednesday, September 25, said its online platform published a story titled: “N90 Bn FIRS Election …
Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2lS2plm
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The newspaper on its website on Wednesday, September 25, said its online platform published a story titled: “N90 Bn FIRS Election …
Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2lS2plm
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]