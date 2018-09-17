European football governing body UEFA has confirmed it will use the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology in next season’s Champions League for the first time.
The decision to introduce VAR was taken at a meeting of the UEFA Executive Committee in Nyon, Switzerland. “We …
read more via BusinessDay : News you can trust – https://ift.tt/2DHJnWU
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The decision to introduce VAR was taken at a meeting of the UEFA Executive Committee in Nyon, Switzerland. “We …
read more via BusinessDay : News you can trust – https://ift.tt/2DHJnWU
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[51]