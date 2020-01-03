Nigerian lyricist, Olanrewaju Ogunmefun, popularly known as Vector Tha Viper has yabbed his country saying it is far from being the giant of Africa.
Writing on twitter about how Nigeria is not a giant....
via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/373bfON
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Writing on twitter about how Nigeria is not a giant....
via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/373bfON
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Attachments
- 20 KB Views: 0
Last edited by a moderator:[0]