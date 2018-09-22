Despite the claim of Isiaka Oyetola, the Osun State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), that there was nothing like voter inducement in the ongoing election, SaharaReporters has succeeded in establishing that vote buying flourished at Unit 1, Ward 2, where Oyetola himself voted. Unlike the …
